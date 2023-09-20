With the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, they are momentarily safe from the threat of a rain delay, protected by the roof over the Texas Rangers’ stadium.

Fenway Park has seen one of its rainiest seasons to date with two game postponements this month alone.

Revisit the most entertaining moments from last week’s rain delay coverage with Tom Caron, Jim Rice, and Jonathan Papelbon.

For more, check out the video above from the “Ultimate Red Sox Show,” presented by Awaken180 Weight Loss.