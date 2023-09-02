Ryan Preece Shows Aftermath Of Scary NASCAR Daytona Crash

Ryan Preece survived a scary crash at Daytona International Speedway last week, and on Saturday, he showed off the aftermath of the incident.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver and Tyler Reddick collided at Lap 155 in the Coke Zero Sugar 400, and Preece tumbled into the grass 10 times with his No. 41 Ford catching fire.

Preece climbed out of his car, and the NASCAR world was glad he managed to escape the situation without any serious, life-threatening injuries. The Berlin, Connecticut native was cleared to race in this Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway, and he is prepared to finish the season strong despite not qualifying for the playoffs.

“They aren’t bad,” Preece told reporters about his eyes as he took off his sunglasses to reveal the scars from the crash, per video from FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass. “I’m just going to put an end to it right now. … What I want you all to know is racing in general … it’s dangerous, so there’s consequences to everything.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ryan Preece takes off his sunglasses to show reporters his eyes. He said he has no vision issues. It is typical after a flip like that to have blood vessels burst. pic.twitter.com/mnbnjlL3h0 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) September 2, 2023

Pockgrass noted a flip like Preece experienced can cause blood vessels in a person’s eyes to burst, but the SHR driver claimed he did not have any vision issues.

Preece added he felt fine and didn’t want to sit out a week. He revealed he did not suffer a concussion or broken bones.

He’ll compete as Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing’s Chris Buescher and Brad Keselowski begin their hunt for the Cup Series title in the first playoff race.