Will the New England Patriots defy oddsmakers’ prognostications and return to the playoffs this season? Or will their prolonged run of mediocrity continue?

That could hinge on the performances of a few select players.

During a special season preview edition of the NESN Patriots Podcast, we spotlighted six X-factors — excluding obvious headliners like quarterback Mac Jones and offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien — whose play could determine New England’s success or failure in 2023.

Zack Cox’s X-factors:

LT Trent Brown

CB Christian Gonzalez

RB Ezekiel Elliott

Brown is the linchpin of a Patriots offensive line that was hammered by injuries during training camp and the preseason, and his health and focus have fluctuated in the past. New England badly needs him on the field and on his game for O’Brien’s new offense to successfully operate this season.

Gonzalez, the Patriots’ highly touted first-round draft pick, should be a Week 1 starter at cornerback and will face a parade of high-end wideouts right from the jump. That gauntlet begins with Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith on Sunday and continues with names like Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Garrett Wilson and CeeDee Lamb — all in the opening month of the season. Welcome to the NFL, rookie. Hope you’re ready.

Elliott should be an ideal complement to lead back Rhamondre Stevenson, even if he’s past his All-Pro prime. But can he quickly adjust to the Patriots’ system after his mid-August arrival and provide the durability they lacked behind Stevenson last season?

Dakota Randall’s X-factors:

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

DT Davon Godchaux

Devin McCourty’s replacements at free safety

The Patriots signed Smith-Schuster to ostensibly replace Jakobi Meyers, their top receiver from the last three seasons. Can he: 1) Be an upgrade over Meyers after a rather quiet summer, and 2) stay healthy amid serious questions about his surgically repaired knee?

Godchaux is the cornerstone of New England’s run defense, and the Patriots released his primary backup, Carl Davis, during final roster cuts. It remains to be seen exactly how the team will replace defensive quarterback McCourty, with Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips, Jabrill Peppers, Jalen Mills and potentially rookie Marte Mapu all expected to contribute to that effort.

For a deeper discussion of each X-factor, plus bold predictions, a breakdown of Sunday’s Patriots-Eagles season opener and much more, check out the full episode below.