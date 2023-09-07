The New England Patriots will need to navigate their early-season gauntlet of high-end wide receivers without one of their top cover men.

Second-year cornerback Jack Jones “is expected to miss some time” after suffering a hamstring injury during Wednesday’s practice, according to a report Thursday from The Athletic’s Jeff Howe.

Jones’ layoff comes at an inopportune time for New England, which is preparing to face the Philadelphia Eagles’ dangerous receiving duo of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith in this Sunday’s season opener at Gillette Stadium. Looming after that are matchups with Miami’s Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in Week 2, the New York Jets’ Garrett Wilson in Week 3 and Dallas’ CeeDee Lamb in Week 4.

The Patriots also will face Las Vegas’ Davante Adams, Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs, and Hill/Waddle again before the midway point of their schedule.

Losing Jones likely locks veteran Jonathan Jones and rookie Christian Gonzalez into the two starting outside cornerback spots, with Myles Bryant projecting as the top option in the slot over second-year pro Marcus Jones. Marcus Jones saw ample playing time outside last season and in training camp, but his 5-foot-8 frame is a liability against taller wideouts.

There will be immediate pressure on Gonzalez, New England’s highly touted first-round draft pick. The 21-year-old Oregon product has looked like a Week 1 starter since the start of camp, but he was far from flawless in coverage this summer and could have some growing pains to work through as he starts his career.

The only other corner on the Patriots’ 53-man roster is Shaun Wade, who’s played just 29 defensive snaps over three seasons with New England. Sixth-round rookie Ameer Speed is listed as a cornerback but practices with the special teamers and is unlikely to play outside of the kicking game.

Seventh-round pick Isaiah Bolden, who was in the mix for a depth role this summer, was placed on season-ending injured reserve after he was carted off the field in New England’s second preseason game.

If the Patriots want to bolster their depth at this important position, they could consider switching Jalen Mills back to the spot he played in 2021 and ’22. Mills was one of the Patriots’ starting outside cornerbacks in each of the last two seasons but moved to safety this spring.

New England is deep at safety even after losing Devin McCourty to retirement, with Mills joining Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips, Jabrill Peppers and rookie linebacker hybrid Marte Mapu in a veteran-laden position group. The Patriots could lean more on three- or four-safety packages in Jones’ absence.

Jones’ injury occurred one day after the gun charges stemming from his mid-June arrest at Logan Airport were dropped. He did not participate in Thursday’s practice.