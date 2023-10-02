Alex Cora has received confirmation he will be back with the Boston Red Sox for the 2024 campaign, but will return to his post as manager and not in a general manager position.

Cora told reporters Sunday prior to Boston’s regular-season finale that he spoke with Red Sox owner John Henry, chairman Tom Werner and president of Fenway Sports Group Mike Gordon. Boston’s manager expressed how he didn’t think he was ready for the position in the front office.

“I was very honest with John and Tom and Mike. I’m not ready to do that,” Cora told reporters before an eventual 6-1 win in Baltimore, per MassLive’s Christopher Smith. “I’m not ready to do that. If I felt like, yeah, I think I can do that job, I’d probably tell them, ‘Hey, I would like to be part of the candidates.’ But I’m not ready for that.”

It was speculated whether Cora would be among the general manager candidates.

Story continues below advertisement

Former chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and the Red Sox parted ways last month.

“I honestly feel like I’m not ready for that,” Cora told reporters.

Cora and the Red Sox concluded the campaign Sunday afternoon. Boston finished fourth in the American League East for the third time in four seasons.

Cora and Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy are scheduled to meet with reporters for an end-of-the-season press conference Monday.