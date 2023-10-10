Braves Flip Script On Phillies In Wild NLDS Comeback, Even Series

The Philadelphia Phillies entered Monday’s game with a chance to go up 2-0 in the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves.

Through five innings, they did just that as Zack Wheeler did not allow a hit until the sixth inning and J.T. Realmuto helped the offense jump out to a 4-0 lead with an opposite field home run.

From there, the NL East champions bounced back as the Atlanta offense fought back to setup a 4-3 game in the eighth inning, star third baseman Austin Riley hooked a ball into the left field bullpen for a go-ahead, two-run home run to put the Braves up 5-4.

In the ninth inning, Bryce Harper reached for the Phillies as the tying run. Facing Raisel Iglesias, Nick Castellanos launched a ball to right center. Braves center fielder Michael Harris II made a leaping catch at the wall and fired back to the infield to Riley, who threw to first to barely double off Harper and end the game.

In a rematch of an entertaining 2022 NLDS, the Braves and Phillies are in the thick of another thrilling matchup and head back to Philadelphia with a win apiece for the second straight postseason.

Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday is set for 5:07 p.m. ET.