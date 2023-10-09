Bruins Newcomer Morgan Geekie Offers Relatable Assessment Of Boston

BOSTON — Bruins newcomer Morgan Geekie signed as a free agent with Boston in July after spending the last two seasons with the Seattle Kraken. Learning how to navigate through the franchise has been easier than the streets of the place he now calls home.

Whether you’re close to home or far away, it’s always a little nerve-wracking navigating the streets of a city. Especially when that city is Boston.

“I don’t like coming downtown because the roads kind of mess with me a little bit,” Geekie said after practice at TD Garden on Monday. “And if I make a wrong turn, it takes me about 15 minutes to get back on track. But it’s great. Everyone has been awesome and the organization has been great. The city has been great. It’s been lots of fun.”

So, how does Boston compare to Seattle?

“The traffic’s a little better here. I wouldn’t say by a lot, but it’s a little better and it’s a little quieter,” he said. “But it’s good. Everything has been good.

“The differences, not much really. Coming here as the new guy; they kinds of had an established group. Whereas in Seattle, everyone kind of came in at the same time from the Expansion Draft. So, just getting accustomed to things like that and learning the new tricks and how they run things as an organization. I’ve had lots of good experiences in both places. I can’t say enough good things.”

The 25-year-old forward did say a big difference playing for a team like the Bruins over the Kraken is the history.

“I think you feel it. I think it’s something you play with more pride,” he said. “You see all the past players in the Hall of Fame that have come through these doors and you put on that same jersey. I don’t know if there’s more pressure per se. There’s a little bit more weight (playing in Boston) but I wouldn’t call it pressure. It’s just a little more pride.”

Geekie will have plenty of time to navigate the city and the Bruins as he and his teammates begin their quest for the Stanley Cup when Boston’s centennial season begins on Wednesday night.