Did Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown work on his handle at all this summer?

That’s a question many were left with after video surfaced of the 26-year-old dribbling with his left hand at Celtics training camp Wednesday.

And before you ask, yes, it was that bad.

Brown, who notoriously has struggled with his handle, seems to still be working on his left hand. In the aforementioned video, you can see him control the ball well with his right hand, before switching and seeing the hardwood make a couple of solid attempts at turning him over.

Did Jaylen Brown work on his left handed dribble this offseason? 😬 pic.twitter.com/C1nCeEDXnM — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) October 4, 2023

The seeming lack of improvement surely isn’t going to inspire confidence in Celtics fans, who watched Brown turn the ball over almost three times per game last season. In fact, his turnovers have increased every year since 2019.

Brown’s struggles wouldn’t be as infuriating if didn’t sign a supermax extension in July, tying him to Boston through 2029.

The two-time All-Star seems to be rounding into his best form at this point in his career, with improvements in every other area of his game making him one of the best players in the NBA. It’s difficult to highlight any weakness other than his handle at this point, but his inability to protect the ball will always be at the forefront of his game.

He’s got about three weeks to get his handle right before the Celtics tip off their season against the New York Knicks on Oct. 25 at Madison Square Garden.