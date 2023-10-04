Could Patriots Pursue This Recently Released Pass Rusher?

The Patriots turned to a failed free agent signing to shore up their cornerback group after Christian Gonzalez’s injury.

Could they do the same on the edge with Matthew Judon potentially lost for the rest of the season?

The Denver Broncos are releasing veteran defensive end/outside linebacker Randy Gregory less than two years into a five-year, $70 million contract, according to multiple reports Wednesday.

Gregory asked for his release because he was disappointed with his lack of playing time, 9NEWS’s Mike Klis reported, and head coach Sean Payton, who was keen to play Denver’s younger players, obliged. Now, the 30-year-old is free to sign with any team.

As of late Wednesday morning, there hadn’t been any reports linking the Patriots to Gregory. But Bill Belichick has seen firsthand how disruptive the Nebraska product can be.

Gregory worked over the Patriots’ offensive tackles and sacked Mac Jones twice — including a bone-rattling strip-sack — when his former team, the Dallas Cowboys, visited Gillette Stadium in 2021. He went on to record six sacks and 17 quarterback hits in 12 games this season, earning him his aforementioned big-money deal with Denver.

That signing did not pan out for the Broncos. Gregory, who’s battled injuries throughout his seven-year career, played just 10 games for the franchise before his release.

That lengthy injury history would make Gregory a risky target for New England, but it could use more pass-rushing help with Judon on the shelf for the foreseeable future.

With the four-time Pro Bowler sidelined indefinitely with a torn biceps tendon, the Patriots will rely on players like Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings, Jahlani Tavai and rookie Keion White to fill the void. Linebackers coach Jerod Mayo specifically said White, New England’s second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, is “going to play more” and needs to step up in Judon’s absence.

Judon reportedly hopes to return before the end of the season but is unsure if he’ll be able to. Either way, adding a veteran like Gregory to that mix could be a logical move.

The Patriots already brought in one underperforming veteran to replace an injured standout, reportedly swinging a low-risk trade Wednesday for cornerback J.C. Jackson. They’ll be banking on Jackson, who struggled mightily in his brief stint with the Los Angeles Chargers, to stabilize their secondary with impact rookie Gonzalez expected to miss the rest of the season.

The Patriots will host the New Orleans Saints this Sunday.