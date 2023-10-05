How Jayson Tatum Feels About Possible Record-High Celtics Payday

Jayson Tatum’s young emergence into stardom can heavily pay off next offseason, allowing the Boston Celtics to retain their homegrown franchise cornerstone to a long-term contract extension.

If Tatum meets the necessary requirements, the 25-year-old could earn a supermax deal worth roughly $330 million, which would become the largest contract signed in league history — a mark teammate Jaylen Brown reached this offseason in Boston. Yet, despite the opportunity to make financial history at such a young age, Tatum’s mind isn’t consumed with thoughts of Brink trucks backing up at his front door.

“That’s not something that motivates me,” Tatum told Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. “Yes, I want to be compensated for what I do. I’ve been playing basketball since I was four, and it was never about the money. I’m in a position where I’m blessed and I have more money than I ever thought I would have. And my family’s taken care of. I just look forward to playing basketball and doing what I love. And when the time comes, I’m certain that whatever happens will happen.”

Having already signed Brown to a contract worth over $300 million, the Celtics would be tied to over half a billion in extensions just for their All-Star tandem. That’s where the NBA’s heading in terms of financials, but no less risky considering the Celtics have massively underachieved in the early stages of the Tatum-Brown era.

Last season, Boston fell in seven games in the Eastern Conference finals, losing to a No. 8-seeded Heat team that barely scraped in — Miami escaped elimination in the Play-In Tournament. That meant another year and opportunity to raise Banner 18 slipped from Boston’s palms, raising questions about the roster which the front office addressed with a few blockbuster trades.

“Honestly, losing the way we did in the playoffs kind of stung this summer,” Tatum explained, per Haynes. “So I’m eager to get back out on the court and have a hell of a season.”