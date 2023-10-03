BOSTON — Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have provided an answer to a major question: They are excited about Boston’s roster make-up entering the 2023-24 campaign after an offseason filled with change.

In a landscape that relies heavily on the happiness of star players, Tatum and Brown seem more than content. Brown, specifically, has 300 million reasons why that’s the case after signing the richest contract in NBA history. Tatum can be offered his own supermax contract next offseason, the Celtics having the opportunity to offer him more than anyone. Those things help, of course.

But Tatum and Brown also clearly understand the business aspect on the organization’s side. And while there are bittersweet feelings on the trade-related departures of longtime teammates Marcus Smart, Robert Williams and Grant Williams, along with Malcolm Brogdon, president of basketball operations Brad Stevens has the support of Boston’s two biggest stars.

“It’s been quite the change. A lot of new faces, a lot of new coaches,” Tatum said during Celtics media day at the Auerbach Center on Monday. “But, I think, we brought in good guys. Great people, great teammates. Obviously talented in their own right.

“And I think just surrounding guys that fit with each other, that complement each other and all have the same goal in common: Try to win. I think they’ve done a really good job of that,” Tatum said. “I’m excited about the team we have.”

Brown added: “I’m excited about the year in general. I’m excited about our guys. I think we have an excellent group of guys.”

The Celtics acquired Kristaps Porzingis in June. Smart, who Tatum called “the most beloved Celtic,” was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in that deal. That trade also made it unlikely that Grant Williams would return as a restricted free agent. And on Sunday, a mere two days before the start of training camp, Stevens acquired Jrue Holiday from the Portland Trail Blazers. The Celtics needed to deal Robert Williams and Brogdon in the package to acquire Holiday. Given the fact Tatum, specifically, always seemed to be Robert Williams’ biggest fan, it cast doubt about how Boston’s perennial All-NBA honoree might feel.

“We have a really good team, we have really good players,” Tatum said.

In regards to Holiday, both Tatum and Brown are excited to play with the 2023 NBA All-Star and five-time All-Defense selection. Stevens called Holiday the “perfect fit.”

“I think it’s very important,” Tatum said about Holiday’s championship experience. “I’m certain we can learn a lot from Jrue being on a team that won a championship and had to face a lot of adversity. … Looking forward to having him on this season and what he brings as a player and as a person.”

Boston’s bold moves this offseason have created follow-up questions. But Celtics fans should be able to take comfort in the fact the biggest was answered.