Jrue Holiday Explains Why Family Was ‘Hurt’ By Celtics Trade

It might take some time for Jrue Holiday’s family and friends to embrace the veteran guard wearing a Celtics uniform.

That’s because Holiday hails from Los Angeles, where Boston’s fiercest NBA foe resides. The two-time All-Star, who played collegiately at UCLA, effectively spent the first 18 years of his life surrounded by Lakers fans, and he now plays for the other side of basketball’s most famous rivalry.

Holiday himself appears to be thrilled about playing in Boston and he has an appreciation for the Celtics’ diehard fanbase. But he knows his recent blockbuster trade might have been met with some contempt from loved ones.

“The fans are literally insane, and I’m proud to be a part of that,” Holiday told reporters Wednesday, per ESPN. “I know a lot of my family’s probably hurt, but I know this is a blue-collar town. They love people that work hard and they put their heart into it. And that’s just the type of person that I am, is every time I step on to the court, I give them everything.”

Story continues below advertisement

On a more serious note, the Holiday family was actually hurt by how the Bucks handled last week’s Damian Lillard trade. Holiday’s wife, Lauren, emotionally addressed the transition in a lengthy statement, which revealed Milwaukee gave the 33-year-old “no heads up” about a potential move.

That said, the Holidays are excited about their new chapter in Boston. It has a chance to be a special season on Causeway Street, too, as the C’s are set to enter the new campaign as betting co-favorite to win the 2024 NBA title.