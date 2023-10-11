The Bruins open their centennial season against the Chicago Blackhawks at TD Garden on Wednesday, and NESN has you covered for the pregame festivities.

Boston enters a new era with Brad Marchand as captain and rookies Matthew Poitras and Johnny Beecher looking to make an impact in their first NHL game.

The Black and Gold got fans going Wednesday morning with a centennial hype video as Boston will honor its legends and its legacy before puck drop for the season opener. The organization plans on holding a gold carpet ceremony at The Hub on Causeway before pregame ceremonies.

NESN will provide pregame and postgame coverage for Wednesday’s matchup, and NESN will air the centennial ceremony, too. If you’re on the go, you can also watch NESN’s coverage using NESN 360.

Here’s the viewing information for Bruins coverage on NESN, all times ET.

6 p.m. — Bruins Face-Off

7:15 p.m. — Bruins Face-Off: Centennial Ceremony

10 p.m. — Bruins Overtime

10:30 p.m. — Bruins Postgame Final

Puck drop for Bruins-Blackhawks is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. on TNT. Don’t forget to switch back over to NESN after the final buzzer for all postgame coverage. The B’s return to NESN on Saturday when Boston hosts the Nashville Predators at TD Garden.