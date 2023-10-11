How Will Mac Jones Handle Struggles Against Raiders For Patriots?

Mac Jones is on a mission to flip the script on a struggling Patriots offense ahead of a Week 6 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

New England has not scored a touchdown since Week 3 while Jones has fired four interceptions, including two pick-sixes, in the last two games.

For the third-year quarterback to improve his performance, he will have to do so against an opponent he did not play well against in 2022.

Last December, the Patriots suffered a heartbreaking 30-24 loss to the Raiders on the disastrous final lateral play that Las Vegas returned for a touchdown. In that game, Jones went an underwhelming 13-of-31 through the air for just 112 yards without a touchdown or an interception.

The offense as a whole was fully ineffective, converting on just two of 13 third down attempts and getting just three points on a second-quarter possession in which the Patriots had three straight chances from inside the two-yard line and could not score a touchdown.

Jones did have a few key passes, including a 39-yard strike to Jakobi Meyers and hit the same receiver for a key two-point conversion after a Rhamondre Stevenson touchdown run. Unfortunately for Jones, Meyers will operate for the other offense on Sunday after signing a free-agent deal with the Raiders in the offseason.

In order to get the Patriots back in the right direction, Jones will have to shake his recent struggles and make adjustments from his tough outing on his last trip to Las Vegas.

The Patriots and Raiders square off on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium.