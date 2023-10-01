ARLINGTON, Texas — Things went from bad to worse for the Patriots late in Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Star edge rusher Matthew Judon exited with an elbow injury after attempting to make a tackle in the fourth quarter. New England’s best defensive player stayed down on the field in clear pain before walking to the medical tent while nursing his right arm. He eventually left for the locker room and was ruled “doubtful” to return.

Judon’s injury was one of just many unfortunate developments for the Patriots in their disastrous performance at AT&T Stadium.

Standout rookie corner Christian Gonzalez was forced from the game in the first quarter and didn’t return after suffering a shoulder injury. Additionally, quarterback Mac Jones was benched for Bailey Zappe in the third quarter after having arguably the worst game of his career.

We’ll learn more about the statuses of Judon and Gonzalez in the days ahead. New England will return to the practice field next Wednesday before hosting the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.