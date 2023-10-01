ARLINGTON, Texas — A Patriots cornerback group already hammered by injuries was dealt yet another blow Sunday.

Standout rookie Christian Gonzalez suffered a shoulder injury while tackling running back Tony Pollard in the first quarter of New England’s Week 4 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Gonzale initially was treated on the field by members of the Patriots’ medical staff. He then jogged off the field under his own power but was in visible pain as he entered the blue sideline medical tent.

After a brief evaluation there, the first-round draft pick exited toward the locker room. The Patriots announced he was questionable to return.

Gonzalez was off to a torrid start for the Patriots, playing all but one defensive snap over the first three weeks of his NFL career and earning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month honors for September. The soft-spoken Oregon product entered Sunday’s game with 16 tackles, three passes defended, one interception and one sack on the season.

New England already was playing without cornerbacks Jack Jones and Marcus Jones, both of whom are on injured reserve, and Jonathan Jones, who missed his third straight game with an ankle injury. Losing Gonzalez left the Patriots with only Myles Bryant and Shaun Wade at the position, with safety Jalen Mills and special teamer Ameer Speed as emergency options.

One play after Gonzalez’s injury, top Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb beat Bryant for a 20-yard touchdown catch.