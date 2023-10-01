Patriots Inactives Reaction: D-Line Gets Big Boost Vs. Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Patriots got an important cog in their defensive line back Sunday.

Starting defensive tackle Davon Godchaux returned to the lineup for New England’s Week 4 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Godchaux had been listed as questionable with an ankle injury he suffered in last week’s win over the New York Jets. The 28-year-old has played in every game since signing with the Patriots in 2021, starting all but one.

The Patriots were down two other starters, however, as cornerback Jonathan Jones (ankle) and left guard Cole Strange (knee) both did not travel to Dallas. It was the third straight DNP for Jones, who has not suited up since Week 1.

Story continues below advertisement

Rounding out Sunday’s inactive list were wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. and quarterback Will Grier. Boutte and Wheatley were healthy scratches, while Grier was designated as the emergency third QB.

New England elevated defensive tackle Jeremiah Pharms from the practice squad for the game. Calling up Pharms, who played his college ball at Sacramento City College, San Joaquin Delta College and Friends University, gave New England additional D-line depth after the team placed Daniel Ekuale on injured reserve this week.

Cowboys starting right guard Zack Martin and center Tyler Biadasz both were active after being listed as questionable with injuries. Left tackle Tyron Smith was ruled out.