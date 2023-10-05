Patriots Reportedly Studying T.J. Watt Return Amid Matthew Judon Recovery

Patriots end rusher Matthew Judon suffered a potential season-ending injury during New England’s historic loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, but he and the franchise aren’t giving up hope that he can return later this season.

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the Patriots are studying Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt’s return from a torn pectoral muscle last season.

The 2021 Defensive Player of the Year, entered the 2022 season ready to repeat the honors opening his season with six tackles, a sack and an interception against the Cincinnati Bengals. The bid for a repeat was short-lived however when Watt suffered the pectoral injury on one of his final snaps of the game and missed the next seven weeks of the season.

However, Watt admitted on “Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger” in June that he rushed back from the injury and was never quite healthy for the remainder of the season.

“As soon as I came back, it never really got to 100 percent,” Watt told the retired quarterback. “But then it was just like every little thing. I had a rib (injury). I had a thumb (injury). It was just one of those years for me where I just could never get 100% fully healthy, so it was a little frustrating.”

It’s worth noting that Watt’s injury didn’t require surgery but Judon’s does. So even if the Patriots and Judon mimick Watt’s recovery regiment, would it be worth it if the pass rusher wasn’t completely healed and at risk for further injury?