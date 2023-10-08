To say the New England Patriots are off to an abysmal start this season would be an understatement.

Being outscored by opponents 124-62 in the first five contests isand starting quarterback Mac Jones has eight turnovers including three in the embarrassing 34-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

The offense has committed 10 turnovers including eight by starting quarterback Mac Jones — four of which have been returned for touchdowns by the opposing teams’ defense.

Patriots center David Andrews didn’t have much of an assessment following the game.

Story continues below advertisement

“Yeah, I don’t know. I mean, it wasn’t good enough,” Andrews told reporters per team-provided transcripts. “Turnovers and kind of the same old story.”

Given the lack of execution on the offensive side of the ball, where do the Patriots go from here?

“I think you’ve got to go back to — starting over, right?” Andrews said. “Go back to the fundamentals and keep it in the simplest form. It’s tough. We put a lot into it each week, and to go out there and not put your best foot forward on Sunday is tough. We’ve got to come in and get back to work. That’s really all I know to do. We can’t lay down, can’t quit. It’s a long year. We’re going to come back in and go back to work. That’s all I know to do.”

Despite Jones being intercepted twice, including a pick-six, and fumbled against the Saints, Andrews hasn’t lost confidnce in the third-year signal caller.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’ve got belief in everybody. I’ve got belief that if they’re on this football team, they’re here for a reason, right?,” he said. “Including myself, including everybody in that locker room, right? We’re all here for a reason; we’re all here for a purpose. We’ve just got to go out there and do a better job as a football team overall. We’ve got to do a better job helping him. Everybody has got to do a better job.”

It appears head coach Bill Belichick hasn’t lost faith in Jones either — stating the score was the reason for his benching in favor of Bailey Zappe in the fourth quarter. When asked if Jones would be his starter going forward, Belichick didn’t mince words.

“Yeah, there was a lot of problems,” he said, per team-provided transcripts. “It certainly wasn’t all him.”

Whether Jones or Zappe is behind Andrews next Sunday when the Patriots travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders, New England has to figure out hwo to stop the turnovers and execute offensive plays more successfully.

Story continues below advertisement

“Look, like I said, there’s nothing I can do standing up here to change what happened out there today. I had my chance; we had our chance,” Andrews said. “The only opportunity we’ve got now is tomorrow, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday to try to correct it, go out there Sunday and like I said, put our best foot forward, put our best game out there this Sunday.”