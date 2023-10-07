The divisional round of the 2023 Major League Baseball playoffs kicks off Saturday afternoon at Camden Yards.

The Orioles are set to host the Rangers for Game 1 of the American League clubs’ best-of-five series. Baltimore earned a first-round bye via securing the Junior Circut’s best regular-season record, while Texas swept the Tampa Bay Rays in the wild-card round.

The sides split their six-game regular-season set, but Baltimore is the betting favorite for the series opener, per consensus data from NESN Bets.

Here’s how to watch Rangers-Orioles Game 1:

When: Saturday, Oct. 7 at 1 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX

