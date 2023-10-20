A former Patriots receiver/return man is hitting the free agent market.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero on Friday reported the Pittsburgh Steelers are releasing Gunner Olszewski, who began his career with New England.

Olszewski joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Division-II Bemidji State in 2019 and spent three seasons with the team, earning first-team All-Pro honors as a punt returner in 2020. His 17.3-yard punt-return average that season broke Julian Edelman’s franchise record.

The 26-year-old signed with the Steelers last offseason but saw only sporadic playing time and battled ball-security issues. In 18 games for Pittsburgh, Olszewski returned just nine punts and five kickoffs, caught five passes for 53 yards, and fumbled four times, including once against the Patriots last season.

The Patriots have a long history of bringing former players back to Foxboro, however, and they could use someone with Olszewski’s skill set on their current roster. The converted college cornerback wouldn’t help their talent-deficient receiving corps — he has just 15 catches in his pro career — but New England has a sizable void in the return game with 2022 All-Pro Marcus Jones on injured reserve and possibly lost for the season.

Since Jones went down with a reported torn labrum in Week 2, the Patriots have used Demario Douglas, Jabrill Peppers and Myles Bryant as punt returners, and none have been especially productive in that role. New England enters Sunday’s Week 7 matchup with the Buffalo Bills ranked tied for 25th in punt-return average and 31st in punt-return DVOA.

The Patriots have struggled in all aspects of special teams this season despite devoting significant resources to improving those units. Taking a low-cost flier on a familiar face like Olszewski could be a worthwhile endeavor.