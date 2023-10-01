Sixers’ Joel Embiid Tweets After Celtics Trade For Jrue Holiday

It proved to be a very exciting offseason for top-tier teams in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.

Some of them, at least.

The Bucks provided Giannis Antetokounmpo with a new running mate in the form of Damian Lillard, who was dealt by the Trail Blazers in a blockbuster three-team trade. The second-biggest name in the deal was Jrue Holiday, who quickly was rerouted to the Boston Celtics after landing in Rose City.

Holiday joining forces with Jayson Tatum and Joel Embiid prompted a post on the X platform from reigning league MVP Joel Embiid.

“This off-season was fun lmao,” Embiid posted Sunday afternoon.

It sure seems like Embiid’s tweet is drenched in sarcasm. After Boston bounced Philadelphia in the second round of the 2023 playoffs, the Sixers fired head coach Doc Rivers and dealt with more James Harden drama. Harden called Daryl Morey a “liar” and claimed he won’t play for Philadelphia as long as the team employs its president of basketball operations.

As such, the Celtics and the Bucks likely will enter the 2023-24 campaign with heaps of enthusiasm and optimism. But over in the City of Brotherly Love, fans might be on edge about a season that has a chance to be disastrous.