FOXBORO, Mass. — Normally when the Patriots score the crowd at the stadium and across New England are thrilled.
Normally.
Unfortunately, things for the Patriots this season have been a little different with a lot of fans across social media rooting for the team to fail.
And by fail, we mean tank big time to secure a better draft pick.
Down by 10 in the second quarter, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones completed a 14-yard pass to the back of the end zone to Hunter Henry to bring the Patriots within three. On their very next possession, New England took the 14-10 lead on a 64-yard touchdown run by Rhamondre Stevenson.
While the fans at Gillette Stadium were thrilled the Patriots held onto the lead heading into the half, social media was a little different. They appeared to be in an internal conflict with themselves.
Not all was bad though.
Some, including former wide receiver and three-time Super Bown champion Julian Edelman, were in favor of the scores. Sort of.
Fans were’t just conflicted with the Patriots this season, they were having fun at the expense of Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell as well.
Featured image via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images