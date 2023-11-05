FOXBORO, Mass. — Normally when the Patriots score the crowd at the stadium and across New England are thrilled.

Normally.

Unfortunately, things for the Patriots this season have been a little different with a lot of fans across social media rooting for the team to fail.

And by fail, we mean tank big time to secure a better draft pick.

Down by 10 in the second quarter, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones completed a 14-yard pass to the back of the end zone to Hunter Henry to bring the Patriots within three. On their very next possession, New England took the 14-10 lead on a 64-yard touchdown run by Rhamondre Stevenson.

While the fans at Gillette Stadium were thrilled the Patriots held onto the lead heading into the half, social media was a little different. They appeared to be in an internal conflict with themselves.

Biggest rivalry in the NFL right now is Patriots fans and deciding if they want their team to lose or win NFL games — BrycenNFL 👑 (@BrycenNFL) November 5, 2023

Tankathon Patriots fans when the team actually has the lead at halftime pic.twitter.com/keVAXrflXo — TCL (@TitleTalkTCL) November 5, 2023

The New England Patriots are "competitive" with a 3 and 5 Washington team. This is pathetic and embarrassing. To celebrate the Pats being ahead at this point really is a celebration of being worse than mediocre. Shameful. — chauncey devega (@chaunceydevega) November 5, 2023

I still cheer for the Pats to win. But if they lose and gain a higher draft pick because they suck. Thats cool too. — McCLeafs 🏒🥅🏈 (@KyleMcCartan) November 5, 2023

The key to the whole thing is a new staff. The current one needs to go. — Royal Slade (@RoyalSlade1) November 5, 2023

Patriots fans when their team takes the lead https://t.co/6zaBVA2nQb — BrycenNFL 👑 (@BrycenNFL) November 5, 2023

What are you doing ?

You guys should lose out — Schalkeglumanda 🍁🍂🎃 (@Edelman114) November 5, 2023

Not all was bad though.

Some, including former wide receiver and three-time Super Bown champion Julian Edelman, were in favor of the scores. Sort of.

Our offense is actually looking competent for once pic.twitter.com/3FqOSk6sck — 💜 (@thefutxre) November 5, 2023

Fans were’t just conflicted with the Patriots this season, they were having fun at the expense of Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell as well.