Bill Belichick’s bold decision to change quarterbacks for the Patriots’ final drive Sunday didn’t pay dividends for New England.

After a horrendous, drive-ending incompletion from Mac Jones late in the fourth quarter in Frankfurt, Belichick pulled the 2021 first-rounder in favor of Bailey Zappe. With the Patriots trailing the Indianapolis Colts 10-6, Zappe had a chance to stage the first game-winning drive of his young career.

But the Week 10 contest ended in embarrassing fashion for New England. After Zappe moved the Patriots up to their 40-yard line, the second-year signal-caller tried to catch Indy off guard with a fake-spike pass as the clock dipped below 40 seconds. The pass went into triple coverage, though, and the Colts easily picked it off to seal a win.

After New England dropped to 2-8, NFL Network showed a frustrated Belichick reacting to his team’s final offensive play by putting his hands to his head. The showcase of emotion wasn’t too similar to how Jones’ final pass of the game was received by Kraft.

Fortunately for the Patriots, they won’t have to worry about any ugly lowlights next weekend. New England will be on bye in Week 11 before it plays out the final seven games of its disastrous campaign.