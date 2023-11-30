The Boston Bruins will look to snap a three-game skid in their matchup with the lowly San Jose Sharks on Thursday at TD Garden.
The B’s will switch things up in an effort to put an end to their losing streak, as Boston coach Jim Montgomery will roll out some shuffled-up lines against the Sharks. The biggest change will see Matt Poitras center Brad Marchand and Danton Heinen in a new top line for Boston.
That change will push Morgan Geekie to the fourth line, while Pavel Zacha will center Jake DeBrusk and David Pastrnak on the second line.
Jeremy Swayman will return to the net after being pulled in the Bruins’ loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday. The 25-year-old spoke with Montgomery following his decision.
The Bruins and Sharks drop the puck at 7 p.m. ET on NESN, following an hour of pregame coverage. We’ve got the projected lines and defensive pairings for both sides right here.
BOSTON BRUINS (14-4-3)
Brad Marchand — Matt Poitras — Danton Heinen
Jake DeBrusk — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic
Jakub Lauko — Johnny Beecher — Morgan Geekie
Hampus Lindholm — Charlie McAvoy
Matt Grzelcyk — Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort — Kevin Shattenkirk
Jeremy Swayman
SAN JOSE SHARKS (5-15-2)
Fabian Zetterlund — Mikael Granlund — Anthony Duclair
William Eklund — Luke Kunin — Mike Hoffman
Jacob MacDonald — Nico Sturm — Justin Bailey
Givani Smith — Ryan Carpenter — Kevin Labanc
Mario Ferraro — Ty Emberson
Calen Addison — Matt Benning
Nikita Okhotyuk — Kyle Burroughs
Mackenzie Blackwood
Featured image via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images