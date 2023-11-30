The Boston Bruins will look to snap a three-game skid in their matchup with the lowly San Jose Sharks on Thursday at TD Garden.

The B’s will switch things up in an effort to put an end to their losing streak, as Boston coach Jim Montgomery will roll out some shuffled-up lines against the Sharks. The biggest change will see Matt Poitras center Brad Marchand and Danton Heinen in a new top line for Boston.

That change will push Morgan Geekie to the fourth line, while Pavel Zacha will center Jake DeBrusk and David Pastrnak on the second line.

Jeremy Swayman will return to the net after being pulled in the Bruins’ loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday. The 25-year-old spoke with Montgomery following his decision.

The Bruins and Sharks drop the puck at 7 p.m. ET on NESN, following an hour of pregame coverage. We’ve got the projected lines and defensive pairings for both sides right here.

BOSTON BRUINS (14-4-3)

Brad Marchand — Matt Poitras — Danton Heinen

Jake DeBrusk — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko — Johnny Beecher — Morgan Geekie

Hampus Lindholm — Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk — Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort — Kevin Shattenkirk

Jeremy Swayman

SAN JOSE SHARKS (5-15-2)

Fabian Zetterlund — Mikael Granlund — Anthony Duclair

William Eklund — Luke Kunin — Mike Hoffman

Jacob MacDonald — Nico Sturm — Justin Bailey

Givani Smith — Ryan Carpenter — Kevin Labanc

Mario Ferraro — Ty Emberson

Calen Addison — Matt Benning

Nikita Okhotyuk — Kyle Burroughs

Mackenzie Blackwood