The Boston Bruins erased the memory of Saturday’s overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens with a 5-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Tuesday night.

With the win the Bruins improved to 12-1-2 on the season and the Sabres fell to 7-8-1.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins came out blazing, hitting the back of the net when it counted with three goals in the opening frame and they never looked back.

Story continues below advertisement

Boston had the first goal of the season from four players — forwards Danton Heinen and Oskar Steen and defensemen Brandon Carlo and Hampus Lindholm all put the biscuit in the basket for the Bruins.

The Bruins had 10 players register a point with Pavel Zacha, David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy recording multi-point nights. After Boston potted their fifth goal of the game in the second period, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen replaced Sabres netminder Devon Levi for the remainder of the game.

Linus Ullmark was brilliant in net, stopping 29 shots and breaking up a Sabres rush in the first period, which led to Carlo’s goal.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Heinen lit the lamp for the first time this season giving Boston the 1-0 lead at 3:01 of the first.

Story continues below advertisement

— Carlo’s first of the season gave the Bruins the 3-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

— Steen notched his first goal of the season at 4:07 of the second after collecting an errant pass from Sabres defenseman Owen Power right below the face-off circle. Steen would skate to the dot and beat Levi glove side for the 4-0 lead.

Story continues below advertisement

WAGER WATCH

FanDuel Sportsbook set the odds that Danton Heinen would score the first goal of the game at +3300. The Bruins left wing cleared those odds with his first goal of this season. A $100 wager on Heinen would have netted a $3,400 payout.

UP NEXT ON NESN

The Bruins return to action on Saturday night when they host the Montreal Canadiens in their lone trip to Boston. Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.