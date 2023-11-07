The Boston Bruins bounced back from their first regulation loss over the weekend with a 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Monday night.

With the win, the Bruins improved to 10-1-1 on the season, while the Stars fell to 7-3-1 on the campaign.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins were still shorthanded in manpower with five key players out of their lineup against the Stars but the rookies made their presence known early in the game.

Forward John Beecher and defenseman Mason Lorhei both scored the first goals of their NHL careers in the opening frame to give the Bruins the 2-0 lead.

Despite the absences of injured players Milan Lucic, Jakub Lauko, Matt Grzelcyk and Derek Forbort, along with defensive leader Charlie McAvoy serving the third game of his four-game ban, the Bruins were able to keep the Stars off the score sheet in the first two periods of the game.

Dallas struck twice in the final frame when Wyatt Johnston got the tip in past Jeremy Swayman while he was screened in front and Joe Pavelski redirected Jason Robertson’s shot from inside the blue line.

The Stars appeared to tilt the ice as the Bruins had difficulty clearing pucks from their zone but Brad Marchand put Boston up two goals with his sixth goal of the season on the power play with just under 10 minutes remaining in regulation.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Beecher got the scoring going for the Bruins with his first career goal in the first period. Beecher finished the night with 13:05 minutes of ice time with three shots and one hit.

— Lohrei gave the Bruins a 2-0 lead when the rookie defenseman lit the lamp for his first NHL goal. In the absence of McAvoy, Grzelcyk and Forbort, Lohrei skated 15:33 minutes including two on the penalty kill in the win.

— Swayman remained perfect on the season with 35 saves and improved to 6-0-0 in as many starts.

WAGER WATCH

