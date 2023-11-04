The Boston Celtics needed to make a small starting lineup tweak before debuting in the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night.

Just hours before the Celtics took the floor in Brooklyn, it was revealed that guard Derrick White wouldn’t be active, sidelined due to personal reasons. That marked just the second time since White joined the Celtics in 2022, in which the 29-year-old missed a game and the only other instance was for the birth of his first child.

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla announced that Al Horford would be moved up to the starting lineup, making his first start of the 2023-24 season.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Sat 11/4, 9:12pm
Boston Celtics
BOS
-490
Sat 11/4, 8:00 PM
BOS -10 O/U 230.5
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nba Odds
0
Brooklyn Nets
BKN
+368

Unlike last season, Horford took a backseat. The 37-year-old slid down Boston’s depth chart after the Celtics acquired Kristaps Porzingis in the offseason to form a new and improved starting cast to surround Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Story continues below advertisement

So far, that’s only worked out for the Celtics, who enter their first tournament matchup a perfect 4-0, performing better than any other team in the league in terms of points (127), rebounds (52.3) and field goals made (46.8).

Horford, meanwhile, has averaged 5.3 points and 6.5 rebounds playing off the bench and filling a sixth starter-like role.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

Boston is coming fresh off their 155-point beatdown of the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.

More NBA:

Celtics Make Starting Lineup Change With Derrick White Out Vs. Nets

About the Author

Gio Rivera

Digital Content Producer

Digital Content Producer

More From Gio

In This Article

Featured image via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images