Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Named NBA’s Eastern Conference Player Of Week

The NBA named Jayson Tatum the Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Monday.

The Celtics forward led the league in scoring last week with 31.7 points per game and 9.7 rebounds per game while leading Boston to a perfect 3-0 record.

The honor from the league marks the 11th time in his career and Tatum trails only Paul Pierce (17) and Larry Bird (15) for the most in Celtics history.

Tatum scored at least 30 points in the Celtics’ wins against the Washington Wizards, Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets while shooting 58.9 percent from the field and 54.2 percent from beyond the arc.

The 2017 No. 3 overall draft pick also posted two double-doubles in the three wins with 30 points and 12 rebounds against the Pacers and 32 points and 11 boards against the Nets. He has 33 double-doubles with at least 30 points in his career.

NBA Players of the Week for Week 2.



West: Stephen Curry (@warriors)

East: Jayson Tatum (@celtics) pic.twitter.com/VYDzRSVs2A — NBA (@NBA) November 6, 2023

Tatum made history last week when he became the youngest player in Boston Celtics history to score 10,000 points.

The Celtics recently unveiled a tribute video chronicling each shot the 25-year-old Duke product has recorded in his time with Boston while teasing a snippet of the video on X, formerly known as Twitter.

With their eyes on Banner 18, Tatum and his Celtics teammates appear laser-focused as the only unbeaten team at 5-0 this season.

Boston is not only beating the opposition but in three of the five games, the Celtics have recorded double-digit wins against the Wizards, Pacers and Nets, including a 51-point victory over Indiana.

The Celtics play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night at Target Center with tipoff scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.