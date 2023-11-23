A special Bruins tradition that dates back nearly two decades continued on Thursday morning.

Less than 24 hours after helping Boston earn a road win over the Florida Panthers, Charlie McAvoy donated and delivered Thanksgiving pies to 14 local organizations in the Greater Boston Area, per a Bruins press release. McAvoy, who now has spearheaded a Thanksgiving donation drive for three straight years, was joined by B’s teammate Kevin Shattenkirk this year to help distribute 400 pies.

The Bruins’ tradition was started in 2008 by Aaron Ward, who donated turkeys to local organizations. The torch then was passed on to Dennis Wideman, Gregory Campbell, Matt Beleskey, Zdeno Chara and most recently, McAvoy.

Story continues below advertisement

Among the recipients of the pies purchased by Boston’s star blueliner were the New England Center and Home for Veterans, St. Francis House, Pine Street Inn and The Home For Little Wanderers, per the Bruins.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Thu 11/23, 2:46pm
Washington Commanders
WAS
+542
Thu 11/23, 4:30 PM
DAL -13 O/U 46
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nfl Odds
0
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
-787

McAvoy, Shattenkirk and company will return to the ice Friday afternoon when the Bruins host the Detroit Red Wings. NESN’s complete coverage of the Original Six showdown will begin at noon ET.

More Bruins:

Jim Montgomery Addresses Panthers ‘Targeting’ Charlie McAvoy

About the Author

Adam London

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com

NESN.com digital content producer by way of UMass Amherst and the South Shore of Massachusetts. Probably too online for his own good.

More From Adam

In This Article

Featured image via Sam Navarro/USA TODAY Sports Images