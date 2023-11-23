A special Bruins tradition that dates back nearly two decades continued on Thursday morning.

Less than 24 hours after helping Boston earn a road win over the Florida Panthers, Charlie McAvoy donated and delivered Thanksgiving pies to 14 local organizations in the Greater Boston Area, per a Bruins press release. McAvoy, who now has spearheaded a Thanksgiving donation drive for three straight years, was joined by B’s teammate Kevin Shattenkirk this year to help distribute 400 pies.

A Thanksgiving tradition rolls on 🥧



Charlie McAvoy – joined by Kevin Shattenkirk – spent this holiday morning delivering donated pies to local organizations around Boston. pic.twitter.com/BmdkYa9XBM — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 23, 2023

The Bruins’ tradition was started in 2008 by Aaron Ward, who donated turkeys to local organizations. The torch then was passed on to Dennis Wideman, Gregory Campbell, Matt Beleskey, Zdeno Chara and most recently, McAvoy.

Among the recipients of the pies purchased by Boston’s star blueliner were the New England Center and Home for Veterans, St. Francis House, Pine Street Inn and The Home For Little Wanderers, per the Bruins.

McAvoy, Shattenkirk and company will return to the ice Friday afternoon when the Bruins host the Detroit Red Wings. NESN’s complete coverage of the Original Six showdown will begin at noon ET.