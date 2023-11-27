Devin McCourty Shares Defensive Perspective In Patriots Disaster

The New England Patriots fell to 2-9 on the season after an avoidable 10-7 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday.

In the defeat, quarterbacks Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe each led ineffective performances, combining for three interceptions in an offense that tallied just seven points. Rhamondre Stevenson’s rushing touchdown marked the only score of the day for the Patriots.

Despite the defense allowing just 20 points over the last two games, the offense has scored just 13 of their own to stretch a brutal losing streak to four games.

In an understandable fashion, the improving New England defense knows that it can only do so much to attempt to create a win. One former member of that group wants a total shakeup of the quarterback position for the Patriots.

“If I play defense on that team, I want somebody new, someone that hasn’t been out there,” NBC analyst and former Patriots captain Devin McCourty said on “Football Night in America,” per ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Rather than continued rotations of Jones and Zappe, McCourty wants a fresh voice in the huddle to direct the offense for the remainder of the lost season. The Patriots continue to skid and should look for any potential options to at least create some confidence within the struggling operation.

The Patriots look to earn a win over the Chargers in Week 13 after failing to gain a victory in three contests in November.