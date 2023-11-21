Ex-Red Sox Rejected As Finalist For Managerial Job With Padres

The San Diego Padres considered several routes before naming in-house candidate Mike Shildt as their next manager heading into 2024.

That process even included an interview with former Red Sox first baseman Adrian Gonzalez, who spent five seasons in San Diego before being acquired by Boston in 2012.

Gonzalez, 41, reportedly finished as one of three finalists for the managerial job, according to David Vassegh of MLB Network. It’s clear the Padres preferred experience in finding Bob Melvin’s replacement, giving Shildt the nod four years after the 55-year-old was named National League Manager of the Year with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Nevertheless, having no coaching experience at the big league level yet finishing as a finalist is a good sign for Gonzalez.

Story continues below advertisement

The Padres are fresh off an 82-80 finish, failing to reach postseason contention after raising their payroll to over $240 million. An undisputed failure in Major League Baseball, San Diego finds itself in a dicey situation this offseason, left to decide where to turn roster-wise in order to move on.