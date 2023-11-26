The New England Patriots are off to the worst start in franchise history after dropping a 10-7 decision against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

At the beginning of the season, fans hoped the Patriots would turn it around and figure it out. But now many have come to accept the team’s fate as New England fell to 2-9 and improved their chances of landing a top-two pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Fans flocked to X, formerly known as Twitter, acknowledging what they believed to be a New England tank to secure a top draft pick.

Chad Ryland understood the assignment — Brian (@TTMBrian) November 26, 2023

Hahahahhahahahaayya tanking before our very eyes. Ryland misses the field goal. The Patriots are now 2-9 on the season — Z-BO (@OtisTheMango) November 26, 2023

Genius of Belichick to get them to miss the FG. He wants a top 2 pick for New England #Patriots — Josh Capps (@JCapps_) November 26, 2023

The New England Patriots tankathon continues



Enjoy some highlights from today pic.twitter.com/cam2c6CJsT — Rob (@rob_thibeault) November 26, 2023

The post of the day goes to NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg who noticed a fan sporting a Mac Jones jersey in the stands cheering when the Ryland missed the field goal that would have sent the game into overtime.

Best part of that missed field goal is it sure looks like the Patriots fan in a Mac Jones jersey (above scoreboard to the left of the goal post) turns to celebrate the miss with his buddy. 😂 Embrace the tank. pic.twitter.com/hcUepRHm5S — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) November 26, 2023

Following the 35-yeard missed field goal by Chad Ryland, Patriots fans switched from laughing at the team to voicing who they believe New England should target in the upcoming draft.

Drake Maye, YOU are a New England Patriot — SBLI James (@Patriot_Moss) November 26, 2023

Caleb Williams, you are a new England patriot — Mike Madden (@Mike__Madden) November 26, 2023

Drake Maye you are a New England Patriot — Roberto Andre 👑 (@AndreRob27) November 26, 2023

Caleb Williams sweepstakes for the New England Patriots 🙌🏾 — TheRealMarcusHatten (@MoeHatten) November 26, 2023

CALEB WILLIAMS YOU ARE A NEW ENGLAND PATRIOT!! — Nick Melanson (@nickmelanson_) November 26, 2023

The top choices appear to be quarterbacks Caleb Williams from USC and Drake Mayo from North Carolina. Each has different strengths and weaknesses, but their overall talent can’t be questioned and Patriots fans are hoping one of the two can be the savior in New England next season.

The Patriots can snap their four-game losing streak when the Los Angeles Chargers travel to New England for a matchup at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 3.