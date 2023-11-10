FRANKFURT, Germany — Near the end of his 17-minute news conference Friday, Bill Belichick said he was “running on fumes” and eyeing an early bedtime after the Patriots’ overnight flight from Boston to Frankfurt.

You’d never have guessed that from his podium demeanor.

The Patriots head coach was downright jolly for much of his pre-practice presser, which was attended by a mix of traveling New England reporters and media members from across Europe.

He smiled. He laughed. He spoke at length about the German players who have come through New England (Sebastian Vollmer, Jakob Johnson, Markus Kuhn) and the Patriots’ previous trips abroad to London and Mexico City. He cracked multiple jokes about eating pretzels for lunch.

Belichick did regain his usual terseness when asked about the statuses of J.C. Jackson and Trent Brown, but overall, this was as relaxed and personable as the notoriously gruff coach had been in a media setting all season.

Even the Europeans in the room took notice. One German reporter said that in his 23 years as a Patriots fan, he’d never seen Belichick so chipper while .

“I think Germany is good for you,” the reporter said.

“Love is in Germany,” Belichick replied. “I’ve heard that a couple of times. People are great — beautiful, friendly. Thank you. I appreciate your hospitality.”

Player opinion was split on whether Belichick had been similarly lighthearted behind the scenes since the team touched down in Frankfurt early Friday morning. But the change of scenery did seem to bring out a looseness in them, as well, amid a season that’s been decidedly lacking in positive vibes.

Quarterback Mac Jones, in particular, brought a jocular attitude to his media session, smiling and laughing throughout. He said he and his teammates were “looking forward to putting on a good show” Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts at Frankfurt Stadium.

1. This is how loose Mac Jones was today.

2. How many German beers does @ByMarkDaniels owe @MattVautour424 now? Maybe the most brutal stray I've ever seen somebody catch. pic.twitter.com/GWoAchHxUD — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) November 10, 2023

Will the 2-7 Patriots still be smiling come Sunday night? Oddsmakers aren’t counting on it. Belichick’s club entered Friday as a 2-point underdog against the Gardner Minshew-led Colts in the final game before its bye week.

“Hopefully we give (the German fans) a lot to cheer about,” Belichick said.