The New England Patriots relied on Jeremiah Pharms Jr. in a number of games this season, and on Saturday he was finally rewarded with a promotion to the active roster.

It’s better late than never, right?

The Patriots inked Pharms to a two-year deal, per Mike Kadlick of WEEI, promoting him from the practice squad after making him a gameday call-up three times early in the season. In those three games, the 27-year-old played a total of 23 snaps and recorded one tackle.

It’s an earned promotion for Pharms, who had quite the journey to the NFL. He attended three colleges (Sacramento City College, Delta Junior College, Friends University) before playing in the USFL (Pittsburgh Maulers) and Arena Football League (Wichita Force). It was in 2022 when New England gave him his first shot in the NFL, where he remained on the practice squad until Saturday.

The Patriots’ defensive depth has been tested this season, with injuries necessitating weekly moves across the board. Daniel Ekuale’s season-ending injury forced New England into giving Pharms and Trysten Hill opportunities in games, while Will Bradley-King was signed to the practice squad.

Pharms’ first game as a member of the active roster will come Sunday, when the Patriots host the Washington Commanders at Gillette Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.