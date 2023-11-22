We don’t know which Patriots quarterback will be under center when the Chargers visit New England on Dec. 3. But whoever it is won’t have to deal with Joey Bosa flying off the edge.

Los Angeles’ star pass rusher will be placed on injured reserve due to a foot sprain, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday morning. Bosa injured his foot during the Chargers’ road loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

The 28-year-old is a four-time Pro Bowler and one of the NFL’s best defensive players. He racked up 20 tackles, one forced fumble and 6.5 sacks in his first nine games this season.

Depending on your perspective, this might be bad news for the Patriots.

Removing Bosa from the equation should increase New England’s chances of picking up a home victory. However, the Patriots are in a dogfight for a top three pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and it might be in their best interests to lose each of their remaining games. The Chargers, at 4-6, also have hopes of landing a top pick in the draft.

Reminder: New England will wear its class red throwback uniforms for the Dec. 3 matchup, which is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET.

