Red Sox Decline Corey Kluber’s Club Option For 2024 Season

Corey Kluber will return to the free agency market after undergoing a rough, inconsistency-filled campaign with the Boston Red Sox in 2023.

The Red Sox announced they declined Kluber’s team option for 2024 on Friday night, sending the right-hander back to the market to end their one-year run together.

Boston signed Kluber last offseason to a one-year, $10 million deal in effort to alleviate a crew of pitching staff departures — Nathan Eovaldi, Michael Wacha and Rich Hill. However, Kluber failed to stay both heathy and efficient enough to remain in the Red Sox rotation, leading the organization to reject picking up his $11 million option for 2024.

Kluber, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, made just nine appearances as a starter, going 3-6 with a 2.62 ERA before Boston pulled the plug and sent him to the bullpen. There, nothing improved and the results just got uglier.

As a relief pitcher, Kluber recorded a 9.45 ERA, allowing 14 earned runs off 23 base hits over the course of 13 1/3 innings.

In total, Kluber allowed 17 home runs in 55 innings pitched before being placed on the 60-day injured list on Aug. 25 with right shoulder inflammation. He attempted to work toward a late-season comeback, going 0-1 with a 3.52 ERA in four games, but that came to avail.

Kluber will turn 38 years old on April 10.