Corey Kluber has been out since June due to a shoulder injury, and it’s a situation Red Sox manager Alex Cora empathized with.

Boston signed Kluber to a one-year deal last offseason to build depth in the starting rotation and add leadership to the clubhouse.

Kluber started the season inconsistent as a starter before a move to the bullpen. His last game was June 20 against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, and he was shut down at the end of July after his rehab assignment.

“Frustrating for him,” Cora said. “There’s a lot of stuff that he brings to the equation here in the clubhouse, talking to the other guys, especially Garrett (Whitlock). He’s a guy we recognized in the offseason to be a guy that was going to post every five days to get to the next level. But it just hasn’t happened.”

On his status for the rest of the season, Cora added: “He’s just playing catch right now. We’re running out of time.”

In 15 games, Kluber is 3-6 with a 7.04 ERA and 1.636 WHIP in 55 innings pitched. The Red Sox can retain the two-time Cy Young winner through a club option next season.