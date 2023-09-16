Corey Kluber was scheduled to pitch three innings for Triple-A Worcester on Saturday, but the Red Sox decided to shut down the veteran pitcher for the rest of the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

Manager Alex Cora told reporters at Rogers Centre that Kluber felt healthy and will continue his rehab from home, per MLB.com’s Ian Browne. Cora added he had not spoken with the two-time Cy Young winner about his future in Boston, per The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey.

Kluber suffered a shoulder injury in a June 20 appearance against the New York Yankees. He later was placed on the 60-day injured list but was shut down from his rehab assignments in late July.

The veteran aimed to get back on track and pitch again during the final stretch of the season. He had a 7.04 ERA in 15 games and 42 strikeouts in 55 innings when he hit the injured list. However, Kluber will not get a chance to return with Boston for the final games of the season.

The WooSox started Rio Gomez against the Syracuse Mets on Saturday with Zack Kelly and Kaleb Ort scheduled to make relief appearances as part of their rehab assignments.

Cora also gave an update on Triston Casas, who was made a late scratch for a second-consecutive contest.