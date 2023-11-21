The Red Sox announced Tuesday that Andrew Bailey will return to Boston as the team’s pitching coach.

Bailey served the same position for the San Francisco Giants for the past four seasons. The 39-year-old also was the Angels’ instant replay coordinator and coaching assistant after he retired from Major League Baseball in 2018 and before he was Los Angeles’ bullpen coach in 2019.

The 2009 American League Rookie of the Year pitched for the Red Sox after he was traded from the Oakland Athletics — where he made two All-Star appearances — in the 2011 offseason. Bailey played two seasons in Boston where he was teammates with chief baseball officer Craig Breslow — Bailey serves as the director of development on Breslow’s Strike Three Foundation. The retired right-hander’s 2013 season ended in July after suffering a shoulder injury.

Bailey finished his eight-year MLB career posting a 3.12 ERA in 274 1/3 innings with 276 strikeouts and 95 saves.

Story continues below advertisement

In 2023, San Francisco issued the fewest walks in the majors at 403 while recording the most complete games with four. Bailey helped guide Kevin Gausman, Carlos Rodón and Logan Webb to top-six in National League Cy Young voting under his tenure as Giants pitching coach.