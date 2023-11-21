RFK Racing’s Chris Buescher Wins NASCAR Most Improved Driver Award

One driver with RFK Racing found a way to stand out on the NASCAR race track this year.
Chris Buescher capped off his year as NASCAR’s Most Improved Driver, per a release on Tuesday.
The Texas native built on a 2022 campaign filled with top-10 finishes across the board. In 2023, Buescher tallied three victories with nine top-5 finishes on his resume for the year in 36 races.
The No. 17 Ford driver finished the season No. 7 overall on the season with 2,310 points.
As Buescher continues on into his early 30s, the momentum builds after back-to-back solid seasons.
Featured image via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images