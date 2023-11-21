RFK Racing’s Chris Buescher Wins NASCAR Most Improved Driver Award

One driver with RFK Racing found a way to stand out on the NASCAR race track this year.

Chris Buescher capped off his year as NASCAR’s Most Improved Driver, per a release on Tuesday.

He put the entire field on notice this year.@Chris_Buescher wins Most Improved in the 2023 NASCAR Fan Choice Awards!



Presented by @CorporateWWE. pic.twitter.com/qh8C7NHIF4 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) November 21, 2023

The Texas native built on a 2022 campaign filled with top-10 finishes across the board. In 2023, Buescher tallied three victories with nine top-5 finishes on his resume for the year in 36 races.

The No. 17 Ford driver finished the season No. 7 overall on the season with 2,310 points.

As Buescher continues on into his early 30s, the momentum builds after back-to-back solid seasons.