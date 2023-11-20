Several Former Red Sox Earn Spots On 2024 MLB Hall Of Fame Ballot

The Boston Red Sox have had a rich history in recent memory with plenty of impact players wearing the uniform at Fenway Park.

From former World Series MVPs to late-season additions, several former Red Sox players found their way onto the 2024 MLB Hall of Fame ballot, which was released on Monday.

The 2024 Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot has been released. pic.twitter.com/PwO1Y7I4GU — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 20, 2023

As the only returning candidate for Boston, 2004 World Series MVP Manny Ramirez headlines the list of Red Sox in his eighth season on the ballot. Ramirez is one of many players who have run into obstacles on their path to Cooperstown as a result of their involvement in steroid scandals.

With that being said, Ramirez remains a legendary figure in Red Sox history, smashing 511 home runs with a .311 lifetime average and a .994 career OPS as a 12-time All-Star. In eight seasons with the Red Sox, the Dominican-born outfielder won two World Series championships as a staple in the middle of the lineup.

Manny homers just hit different.

Literally. pic.twitter.com/7KLvc6YiPV — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 8, 2020

In addition to Ramirez, five former short-term Red Sox also made the ballot for the first time third baseman Adrián Beltré, first baseman Adrián González, catcher Víctor Martínez, infielder Brandon Phillips and starting pitcher Bartolo Colón.

Beltré spent just one season in Boston in 2010, though he certainly made it worth it. The third baseman made his first-career All-Star team with the Red Sox, hitting .321 while leading the league with 49 doubles. Additionally, Beltré slugged 28 home runs and drove in over 100 runs.

González was a major addition in a busy offseason entering the 2011 season, coming to Boston in a trade with the San Diego Padres. In two seasons with the Red Sox, the first baseman hit .321 with 42 home runs in 282 games as a productive player.

Martínez came over at the trade deadline in 2009 and immediately gave the lineup a boost before earning an All-Star selection with the Red Sox in 2010. In his two seasons in Boston, Martínez hit .313 with 28 home runs in 183 games.

As an elite defender and quality bat for most of his career with the Cincinnati Reds, Phillips made a brief stop in Boston late in the regular season in 2018. He will be remembered with the Red Sox for his clutch go-ahead home run in a win over the Braves in Atlanta.

Finally, the former Cy Young award winner in Colón also had a quick stint with the Red Sox in 2008 during his career with 11 teams. In seven starts for Boston, the right-hander went 4-2 with a 3.92 ERA in 39 innings.

The 2024 induction class will be announced on Jan. 23, 2024.