The Boston Red Sox struggled throughout the 2023 season, although one area of the team quickly turned into a strength.

When a weak starting rotation allowed the relievers to be rested, the Boston bullpen was one of the most talented in baseball. Closer Kenley Jansen earned an All-Star selection, veteran Chris Martin flirted with a 1.00 ERA and Josh Winckowski found a new home in the bullpen after coming to the majors as a starter. Arms such as Brennan Bernardino and John Schreiber also stepped up in their innings.

If the Red Sox add top starters in the offseason, Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock could return to relief roles to further elevate the group.

Given that the Red Sox have higher priorities this winter such as addressing the starting rotation, why would Boston continue to add to the bullpen? Well, why not make a strength even stronger?

With that, here are six relievers the Red Sox could target in free agency:

LHP Matt Moore

Moore began his career as a starter with the Tampa Bay Rays. He even took the mound at Fenway Park for the Rays as their Game 1 starter against the Red Sox in the 2013 American League Division Series.

A decade later, Moore has bounced around the league and has found success as a lefty reliever. In 2023, the veteran was outstanding, posting a 2.56 ERA over 50 appearances between the Los Angeles Angels, Cleveland Guardians and Miami Marlins. This performance comes just one year after recording a 1.95 ERA with the Texas Rangers in 2022.

With Bernardino as the only sure lefty in the Boston bullpen, Moore would be a great addition to the Red Sox to further solidify and balance their group of talented relievers.

LHP Aroldis Chapman

Yes, do a double take. Yes, share the worries of adding Chapman.

No, an outing from the Cuban reliever is never an easy one.

The Red Sox know that as well as anybody, as the former closer has a 4.33 career ERA against Boston. Some of his most notable blown saves came against the Red Sox, from Rafael Devers’ game-tying home run at Yankee Stadium as a rookie to a major comeback on Sunday Night Baseball at Fenway Park to finish a four-game sweep in 2018.

At the end of the day, Chapman still struck out nearly 16 batters per nine innings with a 3.09 ERA in 2023. That production plays in the Boston bullpen and gives the Red Sox another left-hander. He may put men on base, but Chapman, more times than not, gets the job done.

With a triple-digits fastball and an improved slider, Chapman could still impact a big-league bullpen after just helping the Rangers to a championship.

Boston took a look at the left-hander when he first came to Major League Baseball after the 2009 season. Would they do so again this winter?

RHP David Robertson

The Red Sox have shown interest in the veteran right-hander in previous offseasons before Robertson ultimately signed elsewhere. Robertson is another example of a reliever finding success later in his career.

As the closer for the New York Mets to start last season due to an Edwin Diaz injury, the 38-year-old posted a 2.05 ERA in 40 outings with 14 saves. The right-hander struggled after being dealt to the Marlins but had a solid season as a whole. In his last two full big-league seasons, Robertson has posted ERAs of 2.40 and 3.03, respectively. The righty rarely walks batters and his home run numbers are low.

While age may be a factor to some, Robertson can definitely still have a solid role and impact Boston’s bullpen.

RHP Adam Ottavino

Could a reunion be in store with the former Northeastern product?

While pitching for Boston in 2021, the last time the Red Sox went to the playoffs, Ottavino posted a 4.21 ERA in 69 outings while striking out over 10 batters per nine innings. While he was solid for the Red Sox, he has been even better since then.

Over the last two seasons with the Mets, the right-hander pitched in 66 games in each season while posting an ERA below 3.30 in both campaigns. Ottavino did have some slightly concerning trends in 2023, posting a 4.52 FIP behind a 3.21 ERA in New York last season. Despite that, the veteran has still been plenty productive.

Like others on this list, Ottavino gets better with age and would be a familiar fit for Alex Cora out of the bullpen.

RHP Shintaro Fujinami

Last season, Fujinami did not get the results to back up his intriguing stuff on the mound.

After a rough start and an 8.57 ERA with the Oakland Athletics, the righty showed some signs of improvement after a trade to the Baltimore Orioles. The 29-year-old throws 100 mph and did strike out nearly 10 batters per nine innings.

If the Red Sox want to take a flier and hope he develops with new pitching philosophies under Craig Breslow, Boston could find an undervalued talent.

RHP Michael Fulmer

Fulmer began his career as a starter with the Detroit Tigers, making an All-Star appearance in 2017.

In 2021, the right-hander moved to the bullpen and immediately made an impact with a 2.97 ERA.

While his numbers were not spectacular, most recently for the Cubs (4.42 ERA in 58 games in 2023), Fulmer could be another pitcher who could benefit from Craig Breslow’s pitching ideals as the two shared time in Chicago.