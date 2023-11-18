So It Begins: Patriots In Attendance To Scout Top QB Caleb Williams

It’s been a rough season for New England Patriots fans, but it might take off some of the sting knowing their team is in legitimate striking distance of the top quarterback prospect in a decade.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is on the table, folks.

The Patriots are not scheduled to play in Week 11, giving them the perfect opportunity to get a closer look at Williams. That’s exactly what they’re doing, too, as New England reportedly has scouts in attendance to watch USC take on UCLA at LA Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, according to Chris Treviño of 24/7 Sports.

It’s the first time the Patriots reportedly have been in attendance at a USC game this season.

New England wasn’t exactly expecting to be contenders for Williams, but shaky (at best) play from Mac Jones has led to a 2-8 record and has many wondering whether or not his days with the Patriots will soon be over. The Patriots currently are slated to pick No. 3 in the 2024 NFL Draft, which would put them in position for Williams, Drake Maye, Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix or J.J. McCarthy — who are widely seen as the top QB prospects this season.

Williams, who has been the consensus top prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft for two seasons, has seen is stock drop ever so slightly throughout the season. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner has been failed by the Trojans defense, but still has been able to lead USC to a 7-4 record, accounting for more than 3,400 total yards and 40 touchdowns.

It is expected Saturday will be Williams’ final collegiate game, as many players in his position have skipped their team’s bowl game in recent seasons.