Julian Edelman Believes Patriots’ Mac Jones ‘Lost His Confidence’

It’s clear New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has lost something.

There have been plenty of folks who believe that thing is the locker room, but one ex-Patriots star believes he’s lost confidence in himself.

“It’s just been tough for Mac to execute in the high pressure situations and it comes down to his confidence,” Julian Edelman said on “The Herd” on Thursday, per Mike Kadlick of WEEI. “He’s lost his confidence, and once you lose your confidence in this league, it’s tough. … It sucks for him, but, you know, that’s what’s happened.”

There’s no doubt Jones has a reason for his confidence to be shaken. The 25-year-old has been bad, tossing 10 interceptions in 10 games played while leading the Patriots to a 2-8 record. He’s also been benched on numerous occasions over the last two seasons.

Story continues below advertisement

That’s life as an NFL QB, according to Edelman, however.

“If you’re a guy, you’re a guy,” Edelman explained, per Kadlick. “I’m not gonna come out here and just bash on Мас. It’s been terrible for the whole unit — one play it’s the offensive line, one play the receiver slips, one play the receiver drops the ball, there’s a bad throw and collectively they’re not doing well. But this is the National Football League. If you don’t win, the quarterback and the head coach get the blame. When you do win, the quarterback and the head coach get the (credit).”

It seems like the Patriots are on the precipice of making a permanent change, and it’s not just due to Jones’ lost confidence. That certainly has something to do with it, however.