The current 2024 NFL Draft order says the Patriots are on the cusp of holding the No. 1 overall pick. After all, after Sunday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts, they now own the No. 3 selection.

But the calculator tells a different story.

ESPN’s Seth Walder on Monday shared the projected draft slots for the six teams currently at the top of the board, along with the percentage chances of each team landing the No. 1 pick. Walder used information provided by ESPN’s analytics department.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Mon 11/13, 12:35pm
Denver Broncos
DEN
+276
Mon 11/13, 8:15 PM
BUF -7 O/U 45.5
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nfl Odds
0
Buffalo Bills
BUF
-356

Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers)
Projected draft slot: 2.5
Top-pick percentage: 39.3%

Story continues below advertisement

New York Giants
Projected draft slot: 2.4
Top-pick percentage: 38.4%

Arizona Cardinals
Projected draft slot: 3.8
Top-pick percentage: 12.0%

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

New England Patriots
Projected draft slot: 5.4
Top-pick percentage: 4.8%

Chicago Bears
Projected draft slot: 7.0
Top-pick percentage: 2.5%

Story continues below advertisement

Green Bay Packers
Projected draft slot: 9.4
Top-pick percentage: 1.2%

Obviously, things could change in the weeks ahead. And a lot is riding on the Nov. 26 matchup between the Patriots and Giants at MetLife Stadium.

However, Walder’s stats probably don’t account for the biggest variable in play: Kyler Murray’s return. Murray made his season debut Sunday and led the Cardinals to a comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons. He should increase Arizona’s chances of winning games the rest of the season, which would help New England’s draft hopes.

Nevertheless, the Patriots still face long odds in their potential quest for top quarterback prospects Caleb Williams and Drake Maye.

Story continues below advertisement

More Football:

What ESPN Analytics Say About Patriots’ Chances For No. 1 Draft Pick

About the Author

Dakota Randall

New England Patriots Beat Reporter for NESN.com.

Plymouth State/Boston University product from Wolfeboro, NH, who now is based in Rhode Island. Have worked at NESN since 2016, covering the Patriots since 2021. Might chat your ear off about Disney World, Halo 2, and Lord of the Rings.

More From Dakota

In This Article

Featured image via Troy Wayrynen/USA TODAY Sports Images