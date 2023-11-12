Mac Jones might’ve started his last game for the Patriots. Such an outcome would be justified given what transpired Sunday in Frankfurt, Germany.

But Bill Belichick wasn’t ready to make any decisions on New England’s quarterback after he was benched late in the Patriots’ 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

“Yeah we’ll worry about next week, next week,” Belichick told reporters when asked what the future holds for Jones after the Week 10 bye. “Game just finished, like, a half-hour ago.”

Later in his postgame news conference, Belichick again was asked whether Jones will be the Patriots’ starting quarterback moving forward.

“We’ll deal with next week, next week,” he reiterated.

Does Belichick still have faith in Jones?

“I have faith in all our players,” the coach told reporters.

Jones completed 15 of 20 passes for 170 yards against the Colts. His final play was a back-breaking interception thrown at the goal line with New England driving for a potential game-winning touchdown in the final minutes.

The Patriots offense got one more chance after the defense did its job, but Belichick turned to Bailey Zappe, who picked up a pair of first downs before throwing a game-ending interception.

The Patriots will return to game action Nov. 26 when they visit the New York Giants.