Alex Cora Has High Hopes For Trevor Story In 2024 Red Sox Season

Since signing a major free agent deal before the 2022 season, Trevor Story has been limited by injuries for the Boston Red Sox.

The former Colorado Rockies star enters his third year in Boston and seeks the chance to finally put it all together and regain his form. Red Sox manager Alex Cora still loves the profile of the player.

“He’s a very dynamic player,” Cora told Alanna Rizzo on MLB Network’s “High Heat” on Monday. “He’s not only a good defender. He can hit the ball out of the ballpark. He can run the bases well. He can steal bases. Where the game is going now as an industry, he’s kind of like the perfect fit at shortstop for a team that has championship ambitions.”

"When he's on, he's one of the best shortstops in baseball."



Cora reflected on a tough 2023 campaign for Story. After having offseason elbow surgery, Story came back early to try to keep the Red Sox afloat midseason. His defense immediately was back to his standard, tallying eight defensive runs saved.

At the plate, Story never totally got back in rhythm without a full season of at-bats. The two-time All-Star played in 43 games, slashing .203/.250/.316. At this point, Story just needs a healthy season where he can grow in a normal sample size. In his last full season in 2021, Story hit 24 home runs with an .801 OPS.

“Defensively, he instantly made a difference,” Cora said. “We were a bad defensive team. With Trevor the last three months of the season, we became average. He’s outstanding at shortstop.”

With a staple at shortstop, Cora is ready for the 31-year-old to find his rhythm at the plate.

“I think the offensive part of the game is going to take a step forward,” Cora added. “Very excited for him.”

If Story can get a full season together on the field for the Red Sox, his manager has no doubts about just how good he can be once again.

“When he’s on, he’s one of the best shortstops in baseball,” Cora said.