The Denver Broncos desperately needed a win against the New England Patriots to keep their playoff hopes alive in a crowded AFC.

They didn’t get it.

The Broncos had a number of opportunities to make plays and pull away from the Patriots before falling in a 26-23 win for New England.

Denver forced a turnover on the game’s opening play from scrimmage, recovering a Bailey Zappe fumble inside the New England 6-yard line. After Mack Wilson nearly intercepted a pass that Russell Wilson threw back across his body, the Broncos ran the ball on 4th-and-goal rather than taking an early field-goal attempt. The Patriots stopped Javonte Williams short of the goal line.

“I felt confident in where we were relative to field position,” Payton told reporters after the loss, per team-provided video. “Felt confident in a couple of plays. Normally, especially early, I’d kick the field goal. I felt pretty good if we didn’t get it, where we had them backed up. It was really more about me feeling like we had two or three good opportunities relative to the plays we were wanting to run.”

The Patriots forced two takeaways after Zappe’s fumble, defeating Denver in the turnover battle, an area that Payton believes helped decide the game.

“Ultimately, we lost the turnover battle,” Payton added. “That’s how you end up losing a game.”

The Broncos did completely change the momentum in the fourth quarter, scoring 16 unanswered points to tie the game. Looking to get a stop for a final possession, the Patriots converted on a big pass play to DeVante Parker before Chad Ryland drilled the game-winning field goal from 56 yards out.

“We felt like we’d get the stop,” Payton said. “We weren’t able to. All of a sudden, the scripts flip. That’s one of the seven or eight things we’re discussing. Disappointing finish. Credit to them. They made the plays they needed to.”

After sending the Pittsburgh Steelers out of the playoff conversation in Week 14, the Patriots may have just booked the same fate for Denver.

The Broncos fall to 7-8 while the Patriots improve to 4-11 on the season.