Bruins’ Jakub Lauko Explains Emotion After Fight Vs. Wild

It’s safe to say Jakub Lauko put his stamp on Tuesday night’s Wild-Bruins game at TD Garden.

Lauko had hockey fans buzzing online late in the first period when he nearly gave Boston a lead with a Michigan maneuver. But roughly seven minutes before the 23-year-old’s impressive showcase of finesse, he stood out via fisticuffs.

Connor Dewar and Lauko dropped the gloves and engaged in an entertaining bout shortly after Minnesota drew first blood. Lauko got the best of the Wild center, who tumbled to the ice as the Boston fourth-liner stood over him. An excited Lauko celebrated the win by pumping up both his teammates and Bruins fans before making his way to the penalty box.

After Boston’s 4-3 overtime loss, Lauko explained why he let out so much emotion following the fight.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s a thing that gets you going, gets the guys going,” Lauko told reporters, per Boston.com. “So it’s a lot of emotion at the time. So yeah, I kind of just let it out. It’s been boiling in me for two months, so I just wanted to let it out. …I think we scored right after, so I think it was a job well done.”

Head coach Jim Montgomery thought Tuesday night’s outing was Lauko’s “best game,” specifically due to the physicality he brought to the ice. The energy also paid dividends for linemates John Beecher and Oskar Steern, who also excelled against the Wild.

Lauko and company will try to return to the win column Friday night when they kick off a three-game road trip in Winnipeg.